Sara Tendulkar’s daily routine is ultimate guide to calm and productive day: Coffee to Pilates

Sara Tendulkar has found her rhythm. Her daily routine blends movement, mindfulness, creativity, and quality time with loved ones. From the moment she wakes up to the time she winds down, Sara seems to embrace each part of her day with intention and care.

Morning starts with coffee

Her mornings begin at 8 AM with a cup of black coffee. For Sara, this is a non-negotiable ritual. The caffeine kick sets the tone and gives her the energy to power through the day.

Time for Pilates

By 9 AM, she’s already in motion. Sara heads to her Pilates session, a workout she swears by. Pilates is popular among celebrities for a reason. It strengthens the core, improves flexibility, and supports posture. After a good sweat, she quickly shifts gears.

Quick makeup and outfit change

At 10:30 AM, it's time to freshen up. She does her makeup on the move and slips into something stylish but comfortable.

Work mode on

By 11 AM, work takes over. Her afternoons are filled with meetings and tasks, showing her focus and professional side.

Pottery with friends

Then comes a well-deserved break at 1 PM. Sara heads to a pottery class with friends. It’s more than just fun. Pottery helps her slow down. This creative activity is known for its therapeutic effect and can help reduce stress and anxiety.

Lunch time

By 2 PM, it's lunchtime. Sara keeps it healthy and filling. A nutritious lunch keeps her energized and focused through the afternoon.

Work again

Her day doesn’t stop there. She checks in on her ongoing home renovation project and spends time working remotely with her best friend.

Family time

Evenings are all about family. Whether it's dinner with her mom or a quick goodbye to her brother, Sara makes time for those who matter most. She ends her day around 11 PM.

Her routine shows how she balances work and wellness with personal joy. It's not just about staying busy. It's about living with purpose.

Beyond the structured day, Sara Tendulkar has been open about her health journey, too. In a recent interview with Vogue India, she talked about battling PCOS. She said her skin troubles started in the seventh grade and affected her self-esteem. She tried several treatments before turning to medical help.

With guidance from an endocrinologist and support from her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, Sara followed a plan that included intermittent fasting, weight training, and a balanced diet. Over time, this helped her regulate her hormones and reverse PCOS. Sara’s morning now begins with water, nuts, and that must-have black coffee. She's stopped chasing detox trends and instead listens to what her body needs.

