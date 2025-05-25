After the success of four films from the Houseful franchise, Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala are reuniting on Housefull 5, which is scheduled to release on June 6, 2025. The film has been making the right noise ever since the launch of teaser in May, and the song Laal Paari has become talk of the town. With 10 days to go for the release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sajid Nadiadwala submitted the film to the central board of film certification, but there is a twist in the tale.

According to reliable sources, the producers has submitted two different versions of the comic caper to CBFC. “Housefull 5 is a one-of-its-kind comic thriller, and to keep the mystery of this entertainer intact, the producer has submitted two different versions of the film to the Central Board of Film Certification. Interestingly, both the versions have been watched by the members of the board, and the film has been certified U/A,” revealed a source close to the development. The exact intent of certifying two distinct versions of the comic caper is kept under wraps for now, but sources confirm that Sajid, who has written the story and screenplay, is planning to do something new that would take the audience and industry by surprise.

“Housefull 5 could be the rarest of the rare film with two censor certificates and there is a reason for the same, which will be revealed soon,” the source informed. The source further added that with 24 actors in the film, the run-time of Housefull 5 is longer than other films of the franchise. “It’s 2 hours and 43 minutes of non-stop entertainment. While the confusion of Housefull stays intact, the story-telling pattern is something not seen before in the world. The makers have promised a killer comedy, with lots of confusion caused by 24 actors in the star-cast,” the source added.

The principal cast of Housefull 5 is led by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Fardeen Khan among others. The makers are all set to unleash the theatrical trailer of the Tarun Mansukhani directed-Housefull 5 on May 27, commencing the countdown for June 6, 2025 release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

