Is Salman Khan 'most misunderstood human being on the planet'? Suniel Shetty explains

Salman Khan is a superstar who shares a warm friendship with many Bollywood stars, including Suniel Shetty. In a recent interview, the Border actor spoke fondly about the Tiger 3 star and stated that he is the most misunderstood human being on the planet. Read on!

Suniel Shetty was in a conversation with The Lallantop wherein he spoke about his bond with Salman Khan. The Hera Pheri actor stated, “Salman is the most misunderstood human being on the planet.” Further on, he used two words, ‘human being’ and ‘being human’, to describe his industry pal.

Shetty went on to state that the bhaijaan of Bollywood is a human of another level with every act of his. “I share a beautiful relationship with him. I don’t meet him regularly, but there is a lot of love and respect,” added the Dhadkan actor.

In the same chat, Suniel also defended Salman’s films not performing well at the box office. According to Athiya Shetty’s father, people call Khan’s Rs 200 crore movies a flop. But for half of the industry, it’s not just a hit but a superhit.

Suniel further stated that there are times when people are wrong in the selection of films. But despite that, the Dabangg actor works from the heart. Therefore, when Salman gets a good subject film, it will do magic, opined Shetty.

The Main Hoon Na actor was also quick to state that even the Sikandar actor’s underperforming films make Rs 200 crore. “Is saal ki saari films ka number dekh lena, you’ll know it will be lower than a Salman Khan film (Just look at the box office numbers of all the films this year, you’ll know it will be lower than a Salman Khan film.)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel was recently seen in Prince Dhiman’s historical action film, Kesari Veer, with Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi, and Akanksha Sharma. He will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle with Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, and others.

As for Salman, he will be playing Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu in Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming war film. It will be followed by a movie on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

