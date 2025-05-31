Samantha Ruth Prabhu styles Rs 28,66,364 Hermès bag with denim jeans, getting her travel fashion right at airport

Among all the occasions when celebs make appearances, the airport looks have been our favorite. From casual to glamorous, the airport fashion runway has witnessed actors walking in all their glory and glam. And the recent look we’re talking about here is by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who prioritized comfort and opted for something basic with the luxurious addition of a Hermes bag. Excited to know the full deets? Then, let’s dive into it!

On the Saturday morning, May 31, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was snapped at Mumbai airport, wearing a knit top with full sleeves and a round neck. With the lightweight fabric, the top was perfect for keeping the travel attire relaxed without compromising on style. From coffee dates to shopping and traveling, this wardrobe pick seems to be the finest choice to appear casual but definitely not boring!

Keeping her outfit balanced, she paired her casual piece with the straight-leg denim jeans, which gave her an easy airport look while adding the right length to her frame. What enhanced her appearance even more was her eye for the right style. It’s definitely worth taking notes on.

Styling it right, she added equally striking and minimal accessories to her look. The long necklace rested beautifully on her top, whereas the gold hoop earrings seamlessly tied the whole appearance together. The best part was the travel-friendly Hermès bag, costing Rs 28,66,364. Her hair was tied into a sleek ponytail, and the black sunglasses added a cool touch.

For the face, she didn’t indulge in much of a makeup glam and kept things subtle, flaunting her natural beauty. The flawless glow on her face was unmissable, and she just completed her look by painting her lips with lip balm. And for footwear, she added a bold edge with brown boot heels.

The Citadel actress’s airport appearance served as a masterclass on nailing casual traveling fashion in a knit top, denim jeans, and a luxurious bag. The combination was mind-blowing and worth recreating.

