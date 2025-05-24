EXCLUSIVE: What’s behind Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR winning 3 trophies? Bollywood numerologist reveals, ‘We suggested him…’

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders is one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bollywood numerologist Swetta Jumaani recently shared what’s behind the team winning three trophies. She mentioned that they suggested he change the color of the uniforms.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Swetta Jumaani talked about the role of numbers in Shah Rukh Khan’s success. She said, “Mehnat karo, luck use karo. Luck use karo, mehnat karo. That is an amazing combination jo humare Shah Rukh Khan ke paas hai. Shah Rukh Khan by default… unke maa baap ne kuch aur naam rakha tha fir rakh liya Shah Rukh Khan (Work hard, use your luck. Use your luck, work hard. That's the amazing combination our Shah Rukh Khan has. His parents had named him something else but then changed it to Shah Rukh Khan).”

She continued, “And Shah Rukh Khan ka naam ka total number 6 pe aa raha hai jo film industry ke liye zabardast hai. Unka date of birth number 2 hai jo film industry ke liye bahut accha hai. Aur naam ki meaning dekhiye ‘face who looks like a king.’ Shah Rukh Khan yaani kingly face (And the total number of Shah Rukh Khan's name is 6 which is great for the film industry. His date of birth is 2 which is very good for the film industry. And see the meaning of the name ‘face who looks like a king.’ Shah Rukh Khan means kingly face).”

The Astro-Numerology expert added, “Meaning acchi ho gayi, naam ka total accha ho gaya aur fir Shah Rukh Khan so gaya? Nahi, He’s still working and he works more than others sabko maloom hai yeh baat. Hard work ke bagair Shah Rukh Khan kuch nahi hota even with a lucky name (The meaning is good, the name’s total is good and then did Shah Rukh Khan sleep? No, he is still working and he works more than others, everyone knows this. Without hard work Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t have achieved anything, even with a lucky name).”

When asked if the superstar was her client, Swetta said yes for his team KKR. She revealed, “Unke uniform ke changes humne kiye, color combinations batayi jiski wajah se kafi unhone… I think 3 cups he’s got, I am not sure kitne hain. Black and gold unka uniform ka color hota tha aur maine khud padha hai kehte the ki ‘Main rota tha ki yeh kya ho raha hai meri life mein’ (We made changes in the team’s uniform, told him the colour combinations because of which he… I think he got 3 cups. The color of the uniform was black and gold and I myself have read that he used to say, ‘I was crying wondering what is happening in my life’).”

She further shared, “Then we suggested him purple and gold. Now he’s got 3 cups to his name.”

After winning in 2012 and 2014, KKR won its third trophy in 2024.

