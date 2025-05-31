Fans reject Pankaj Tripathi’s viral AI avatar as Baburao amid Paresh Rawal’s Hera Pheri 3 exit: ‘Like Robert Pattinson in Batman’

The future of Hera Pheri 3 hangs in uncertainty following Paresh Rawal’s sudden departure from the project, which reportedly led Akshay Kumar to issue a legal notice to the veteran star. While fans anxiously await news about the next installment of the iconic comedy series, many have turned to imagining Pankaj Tripathi in the legendary role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. An AI-generated image depicting Tripathi as Baburao has gone viral online, sparking largely negative reactions from the audience, calling it "like Robert Pattinson in Batman."

In the viral AI-generated image, Pankaj Tripathi is styled with Baburao’s iconic thick-rimmed glasses and trademark hairstyle. He’s dressed in the character’s familiar white dhoti and vest, complete with a gold chain and bracelet, finishing touches that evoke the classic look.

The image was shared with the caption, “Can Pankaj Tripathi play Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri?” However, the post has received largely critical feedback on Reddit. Take a look at the image below:

One user commented, “Pankaj Tripathi could bring something valuable to the role, but he wouldn’t be a replacement; he’d be a reinvention. He’d probably make a good ‘Babu Bhaiya’ type character in a spin-off or reboot, but stepping into Paresh Rawal’s shoes directly would feel off. Audiences would constantly compare them, and the charm of the original might get lost. So respectfully, no.”

Another added, “It’s gonna be how it was for Robert Pattinson in Batman.” One comment read, "Both are good actors. But this role can be done by one and only Paresh Rawal."

Suniel Shetty had earlier shared his surprise over Paresh Rawal’s departure from Hera Pheri 3, emphasizing that the film simply couldn’t move forward without the veteran actor.

In a conversation with ANI, Shetty reportedly stated that while the project might still have a slim chance of continuing without him or Akshay Kumar, it was impossible to imagine it without Paresh Rawal.

He noted that the dynamic between Raju and Shyam would fall flat without Baburao's iconic presence. In a separate interview with Zoom, Shetty further highlighted that the film’s lasting impact came from its beloved characters, Raju, Shyam, and Baburao, rather than the actors themselves, stressing that no one could replace the original trio.

With this in mind, fans continue to hope that Rawal might reconsider and return to the franchise.

