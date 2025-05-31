Heeramandi fame Sharmin Segal and husband Aman Mehta welcome their first child, find out gender

Heeramandi star Sharmin Segal has reportedly welcomed a baby boy. The actress, who is also the niece of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is said to have given birth to her first child with husband Aman Mehta on May 28, 2025, according to journalist Vickey Lalwani. As of now, the couple has not made any official announcement on social media regarding the birth.

Sharmin Segal is married to Aman Mehta, who holds the position of executive director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the Torrent Group. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy in November 2023.

Although Sharmin initially moved to Ahmedabad following her marriage, she has been staying in Mumbai in recent months. The Bhansali family, including Sharmin and Aman, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and her parents Deepak and Bela Bhansali Segal, is reportedly elated by the arrival of the baby boy.

On the work front, Sharmin Segal last appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi, which debuted in May last year. She portrayed the character of Alamzeb in the historical drama.

Segal began her career in the film industry with her acting debut in the 2019 movie Malaal, which was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Before entering the spotlight as an actress, she gained experience working behind the camera as an assistant director on films such as Bajirao Mastani.

Her portrayal of Alamzeb in the Netflix period drama Heeramandi stands out as one of her most prominent performances so far. She was also seen in the horror-comedy Atithi Bhooto Bhava, where she shared screen space with Jackie Shroff and Pratik Gandhi.

The arrival of Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta’s baby boy marks a heartwarming new beginning for the couple, bringing immense joy to the Bhansali family.

As Sharmin continues to grow in her cinematic journey, the unwavering support from her loved ones and admirers remains a pillar of strength. Welcoming their son is a treasured milestone, embraced with warmth amid the ever-evolving world of showbiz.

Pinkvilla extends heartfelt congratulations to Sharmin and Aman, wishing them endless happiness and blessings in their new role as parents!

