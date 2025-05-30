5 times Palak Tiwari twinned with Shweta Tiwari and proved she got those killer looks from her mom

Everyone knows that Palak Tiwari is drop-dead-gorgeous, but only millennials know where her beauty comes from—the 2000s TV icon and her mother, Shweta Tiwari. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame has been admired for her bewitching beauty for over two decades and counting, and now her daughter has gracefully inherited the beauty throne. One other aspect similar between them is their impeccable fashion sense. The mother-daughter duo often serves awe-inspiring fashion moments, sometimes even looking similar. Here are 5 times when Palak and Shweta Tiwari donned similar outfits and looked like twins:

1. Co-ords

Shweta and Palak looked indistinctive in the beige vest top and trousers combo. While the former picked her fit from Charaavi studio, the latter curated hers from Helen Anthony. Both sported identical co-ord outfits and slayed with their own charisma. While the mother went for a tropical look with contoured makeup and wavy tresses, Palak took a more peppy route with pinkish makeup and straight hair. They both wore beige heels, going for a monochromatic look.

2. Black gown

This mother-daughter duo knows how to leave their fans smitten. Shweta wore a full-coverage black gown with its upper half ruched, solid fabric, and lower half sultrily sheer. Falling in line with the same, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress too wore a full-length, body-hugging black gown, albeit with a train. Both the divas went for gilded jewelry for these looks.

3. Brown plus gold aesthetic

Bodycons and Tiwari ladies are a lethal combo. Both the fashionistas slipped into similar brown dresses and exuded undeniable charm. Along with the dress, everything about their look was similar—golden jewelry, winged eyeliner make-up, and side-swept hair. And oh! Their siren girl energy with the same killer look can make anyone stare at them in awe.

4. Beige saree

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari mirrored each other in beige cocktail saree looks. The former’s saree from the label Vinita Paryani highlighted columns of shimmery sequins. On the other hand, Palak’s soulful beige saree with glitter embellishments from designer Dolly J held a surreal allure. While Shweta, aka Prerna, went for an understated vibe with a simple blouse, her daughter wore a highly embellished blouse. Nevertheless, they both looked equally stunning in their beige flairs.

5. Mint green

Both mother and daughter posted their gorgeous looks in a mint green saree and left fans swooning. Twinning and slaying, both wore bejeweled sarees in a similar hue. While Shweta’s saree boasted an array of sequin work, the The Bhootni actress’s drape featured a tulle fabric, tucked with embellishments. Both of them wore similar blouses with straps and a sweetheart neckline, exuding glamorous energy.

The 44-year-old santoor mom, Shweta Tiwari, and the 24-year-old starlet Palak Tiwari have admirably similar fashion sense, and it shows!

