Why Go Yoon Jung and Kang You Seok haven’t joined Resident Playbook cast in Bali yet? Delayed plans revealed

Resident Playbook concluded two weeks ago, after a successful run globally. It dropped its final episodes on May 17 and 18 and broadcasted a special episode on May 24. Following that, the cast was rewarded with a 7-day team retreat to spend time together and bond better. However, Go Yoon Jung and Kang You Seok couldn't travel with the others due to their packed schedule. According to a May 30 report by K-media Sports Chosun, they are now set to join the team.

When is the Bali retreat and what is it about?

Jung Jun Won, Han Ye Ji, Shin Shi Ah and most of the other cast and crew of Resident Playbook are currently enjoying a peaceful vacation in Bali, Indonesia. They reportedly departed on May 26 KST and were set to spend 7 nights and 8 days in the picturesque location, heading back on June 2.

Regarding the aim of the retreat, the production team of the tvN drama stated, "It is not a reward vacation for all the cast and staff, but a trip for teamwork purposes." If the retreat is intended for team-building, it raises a valid question as to why Go Yoon Jung and Kang You Seok weren't initially able to participate with the rest of the cast.

Why did Go Yoon Jung and Kang You Seok not travel with the team?

The two beloved OB-GYN residents of the Hospital Playlist spin-off were unable to join the rest of the cast initially due to their individual projects. After completing their personal schedules, Go Yoon Jung and Kang You Seok are now set to join the team trip. On May 30, the latter's side revealed, "Actor Kang Yoo Seok recently departed for Bali." Go Yoon Jung will also reportedly board a flight to Bali through Incheon International Airport on the same day.

Go Yoon Jung and Kang You Seok's latest projects

Kang Yoo Seok, who portrays the sunshiney character Um Jae Il, a former idol turned OB-GYN resident, had to fit in a 2-night, 3-day visit amidst filming for his upcoming drama Seocho-dong. Go Yoon Jung, who portrays Oh Yi young, a warm-hearted OB-GYN resident, had to wrap up advertisement shoots and other commitments before joining the Resident Playbook team in Bali.

