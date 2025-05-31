Tamannaah Bhatia’s look in oversized blazer and skirt is ultimate solution for strong impression in boardroom

Tamannaah Bhatia is here to charm us with her stunning look. On Saturday, May 31, the actress was snapped and no doubt she was slaying in her effortlessly stylish formal look achieved with stunning black pieces. For the weekend, she wore a blazer with a maxi bodycon skirt, giving herself a sleek, sharp look that exudes nothing but confidence. Here is the detailed breakdown of her outfit!

The Aaj Ki Raat fame first wore a black top, setting the base for the stylish outfit, which she further effortlessly paired with the sharp oversized blazer. The open front ensured an equal focus on all details. The actress’ combination of styling a black top with an oversized blazer serves as the right inspiration not only for traveling but also for workwear. It gave off major CEO vibes.

Not only her top but also her bottom were trendy, perfectly accentuating her body. Going with all-black, Tamannaah Bhatia wore a bodycon maxi skirt, giving her look a whole ‘I don’t care’ vibe.

Adding the right style to her all-black fit, she wore a gold earring and carried a classy black bag in her arms, which screamed nothing but travel-friendly. Her finest choice of accessories was practical yet stylish. Giving a more bossy vibe, her short hair was left open in the side partition. Bringing some sporty touch with an old-school touch, she wore white socks with the red and white shoes.

Always flaunting her natural beauty, she again stood true to her side. Her already glowing skin showed how much she prioritizes her hydrating and healthy routine. And for the glossy finish, she just covered her lips in lip balm.

This fresh look by Tamannaah Bhatia showed that going for a whole black outfit can never be wrong. She effortlessly dropped us the lesson on styling the oversized blazer with a skirt and top, which is versatile and perfect for red carpet events, offices, and even traveling. Take styling cues!

