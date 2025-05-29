Kriti Sanon's full-body workout routine to stay fit and fabulous

Kriti Sanon, known for her dedication to fitness, once took to her YouTube channel to give fans a detailed look into her weekly full-body workout. Teaming up with her fitness trainers, the actress guided viewers through a challenging yet energizing routine focusing on strength, stability, and core.

Here’s a breakdown of Kriti’s routine for those looking to follow along:

Starting with a Warm-up

Kriti advises starting every workout with a proper warm-up. It is essential to prepare the body for intense movement and reduce the risk of injury.

Power-packed start: Sprinter snatch

The Heropanti actress kicked things off with sprinter snatches, highlighting it as a powerful weightlifting move. According to her, it helps build muscle, enhances speed, boosts explosive power, and improves coordination. It has several benefits, all while challenging the full body. “Push your boundaries till you can until you fall,” she encouraged.

Upper body focus: Swiss ball pullovers

Next in line were Swiss ball pullovers. Kriti shared that this full-range movement targets the chest, shoulders, back, and triceps. She added that they help build strength, improve stability, and support better posture.

Watch the full video here:

Explosive moves: Wall slams

The diva then moved on to wall slams using a weighted ball, which she described as a “very complicated exercise.” As per Kriti, it’s great for releasing pent-up energy, building explosive strength, and improving overall power and coordination.

Core work: Elevated Russian twists

To strengthen her core and shoulders, the star performed elevated Russian twists. She mentioned how this variation not only targets the core and shoulders but also activates the deeper abdominal muscles for better stability.

Knee rehab and mobility

Kriti has dealt with knee issues due to a past fall. With the help of her trainer, she also focused on knee rehabilitation. “We are working on not only mobilising the knee joint but also opening out the hips, which release the knee, giving it some breathing space and strengthening it at the same time,” she had explained.

Core and stability boosters

The actress continued her routine with a mix of movements designed to challenge the body’s core and balance.

Banded core stabilizers

Resisted beast walks

Peterson’s step, which focuses on knee strength and ankle mobility, as Kriti shared in the video.

Finishing strong: Core moves and stretching

Before wrapping up, Kriti Sanon performed a few core finishing exercises that ensured her midsection got an intense burn. But she didn’t forget to cool down. “Never complete without stretching,” she reminded viewers as she ended the session with a calming Shavasana, promoting relaxation and muscle recovery.

With her signature blend of strength and grace, Kriti’s full-body workout serves as a motivating guide for anyone looking to build a balanced fitness routine.

