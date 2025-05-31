Final Destination Bloodlines Day 17 India Box Office: Rs 1.30 crore haul brings film close to Rs 50 crore mark

Final Destination: Bloodlines continued its steady run at the Indian box office today on its 17th day, netting Rs 1.30 crore. With this, the sixth installment in the long-running supernatural horror franchise took its local total to Rs 49.05 crore. Despite a relatively muted start, the film has shown consistent hold over the two weeks and a few additional days in the market, largely driven by genre appeal and positive word of mouth.

Here’s a day-wise collection breakdown of Final Destination: Bloodlines’ India box office so far

Day/Period Collection (Rs net) Week 1 Rs 31.75 crore Week 2 Rs 15.25 crore Day 16 Rs 0.75 lakh Day 17 Rs 1.30 crore Total Rs 49.05 crore

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines introduces a fresh narrative while retaining the franchise’s signature theme of premonition and inevitable death.

The fresh narrative, for those who may not know, refers to the new premise introduced in this installment, featuring the protagonist inheriting visions of a past premonition from 1968. The premonition averted a deadly structural collapse, and now Death is circling back to claim the descendants connected to that event. Earlier installments, meanwhile, featured a random group of people escaping death.

Kaitlyn Santa Juana leads the ensemble featuring Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and franchise veteran Tony Todd. The film is being praised for its refreshing take on the classic formula, clever narrative links to the earlier films, and effective scary sequences.

Originally planned as a streaming property for HBO Max, the film’s theatrical rollout was greenlit after delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike. Shot in Vancouver between March and May 2024, the movie hit US theaters on May 16 and a day before that in India.

So far, Bloodlines has grossed USD 193.5 million worldwide, making it not just the highest-grossing but also the best-reviewed entry in the Final Destination series to date. Its performance is being hailed as a franchise revival.

The Rs 50 crore milestone in India was locked, which is significant given it was allotted fewer screens due to Mission Impossible 8’s parallel release.

