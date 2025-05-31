PSY’s That That ft BTS’ SUGA hits 600 million views after 3 years, thanks fans with behind-the-scenes footage

PSY and BTS Suga's collab That That officially smashed past 600 million views on YouTube on May 31, 2025, at around 2 AM KST. The music video for the 2022 hit, produced by Suga and featuring him as an artist, hit this massive milestone just over three years after its release.

To celebrate, PSY shared a behind-the-scenes clip with fun boomerangs of him and Suga in an epic fight scene. Sharing the short video, PSY captioned “That That 600 Million” along with a purple heart. The video originally dropped on April 29, 2022, meaning it took just a bit over three years, one month, and one day to reach this huge number.

PSY's Milestone With That That Track Ft. BTS' SUGA

This milestone marks PSY’s fifth music video to cross 600 million views, joining the ranks of iconic hits like “Gangnam Style,” “Gentleman,” “Oppa Is Just My Style,” and “Daddy.”

For Suga, it’s his first solo music video to reach this level, highlighting his growing influence beyond BTS. The song’s infectious blend of catchy beats and fun visuals clearly continues to captivate fans worldwide.

What’s That That Track about?

Set against a Wild West backdrop, That That is PSY’s loud and playful celebration of post-pandemic life. It kicks off with PSY embracing the energy of crowded streets and the joy of being back outside, blending dance-pop beats with cowboy swagger.

Suga makes a slick entrance mid-track, trading verses with PSY and delivering lines like, “To everyone I’ve longed and longed for / Everybody get ready, set, go / What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger / Haters gonna hate, players gonna play.”

It’s catchy, chaotic in the best way, and packed with the kind of attitude only PSY and Suga can pull off.

Fans Are Here for It — And Loud About It

The comment sections lit up as fans celebrated the 600 million milestone with pure hype. From “Congrats PSY and Suga, ‘That That’ is LEGENDARY!!” to “600M views?! Yasss, legends,” the love was loud, proud, and deserved.

Where’s SUGA Now? Here’s a Quick Update

BTS' Suga began his mandatory military service on September 22, 2023. Due to a past shoulder injury, he is fulfilling his duty as a public service worker rather than an active-duty soldier. His service is scheduled to conclude on June 21, 2025, marking his official return and potential comeback shortly after.

