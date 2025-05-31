Blue Lock Chapter 305: Ego’s Plans For U-20 Revealed—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Blue Lock chapter, titled ‘Benefactor of my Dream,’ began with Isagi returning home for a two-week break before the U-20 World Cup. His parents celebrated with pork cutlets, expressing pride in his progress. Isagi then received a package from Ego Jinpachi containing DVDs, a letter, and a plane ticket.

When asked about Ego, Isagi described him as the person who gave shape to his dream. Later, Isagi began watching the DVDs, which featured detailed footage of central plays. He realized Ego intended for him to study the plays and grow stronger as a player.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Chapter 305

Blue Lock Chapter 305 will likely focus on Ego Jinpachi’s preparations during the players’ break. With 23 chosen athletes, he must finalize the ideal strategy and starting lineup for the U-20 World Cup. The chapter may show Ego discussing his blueprint with Anri Teieri.

Alternatively, the manga could fast-forward to the end of the break, depicting the Blue Lock Japan players returning to training. In this case, fans can expect Ego to immediately begin implementing his tactical plan for the upcoming U-20 World Cup.

Blue Lock Chapter 305: Release date and where to read

Blue Lock Chapter 305 will premiere at 12 am JST on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. However, due to time zone variances, it will likely be available during daylight hours on Tuesday, June 3, for many international readers. The specific release time may differ based on individual locations.

Blue Lock Chapter 305 will be accessible on Kodansha's K Manga service, which has recently expanded its availability to several new regions, including the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Mexico, India, and Brazil.

