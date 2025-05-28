Inside Deepika Padukone’s simple morning routine: From breakfast to cardio and stretching

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has shared her morning routine, and it’s refreshingly down-to-earth. Known for her poise and glow, Deepika starts her day with mindfulness and balance. Here’s a closer look at her healthy morning habits that you can take inspiration from.

No phone

In a conversation with Tweak India, Deepika revealed that she avoids reaching for her phone as soon as she wakes up. Instead, she chooses to snooze her alarm for five minutes and ease into her morning without immediately diving into messages or social media. She believes this helps keep her mind calm and focused.

Hot water to begin the day

The first thing Deepika consumes in the morning is a glass of hot water. This simple habit is known to aid digestion and promote hydration. She finds it soothing and considers it a gentle way to wake up the body.

Quiet moments are a must

Mornings hold special meaning for the actress. She treasures this quiet time and prefers a peaceful start to the day. Deepika said, "Morning time for me is very precious," showing the importance she places on mental clarity and self-reflection.

A wholesome breakfast

Nutrition plays a key role in the Pathaan actress's routine. She enjoys a breakfast that includes a balanced mix of proteins and carbohydrates. This helps her stay energized and satisfied throughout the morning.

Gentle cardio and stretching

When it comes to exercise, Dua’s mom prefers not to push herself too hard early in the day. She opts for a brisk walk or light jog, followed by stretching or basic yoga. Her go-to moves include neck, shoulder, spine, ankle, and hip mobility exercises that gently activate her body.

Cleaning for mental clarity

If she’s alone at home in the morning, Deepika Padukone likes to tidy up. Decluttering her space also helps clear her mind. It’s her way of staying grounded and organized before the day begins.

Consistent skincare with sunscreen

Deepika follows a minimalist skincare routine rooted in discipline. Inspired by her mother’s simple practices, she prioritizes hydration and never skips sunscreen. Removing makeup before bed and applying sunscreen in the morning are two habits she never breaks.

Deepika Padukone’s morning routine is all about balance, mindfulness, and taking care of both her body and mind. Her approach reminds us that small, consistent habits can set the tone for a calm and productive day.

