Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth beam with pride as son Yatra graduates

Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth officially parted ways with their divorce in 2024. Now, the two have come together to share a proud moment as their son Yatra graduates.

In a post shared by Dhanush, the actor is seen hugging his son, with Aishwaryaa doing the same. Capturing the happy occasion, he wrote, “PROUD PARENTS.”

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth reunite for Yatra’s graduation ceremony

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had initially tied the knot in 2004, later announcing their separation in 2022. Their divorce was finalized on November 27, 2024, after legal proceedings. The former couple shares two sons—Yatra and Linga.

Since their separation, the two have rarely been spotted together.

On the work front, Dhanush recently made headlines after being announced as the lead in the upcoming biopic of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The film will be directed by Adipurush filmmaker Om Raut.

Recently, in an interview with a media outlet, director Om Raut revealed why he chose Dhanush for the biopic, saying, “I don’t think there could have been a better choice than Dhanush to bring this spiritual and intellectual depth to life on screen. He is the perfect fit, and on behalf of my entire team, I thank him for choosing to be a part of this important project.”

On the professional front, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of Kuberaa, a social thriller directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film stars Nagarjuna Akkineni as the co-lead, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and others in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit theaters on June 20, 2025.

Apart from his upcoming release, Dhanush will also be seen in the lead role in his own directorial venture, Idly Kadai. The film, described as a drama, is now slated for release on October 1, 2025, after being postponed from its initial April 10 date. It features Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, and Rajkiran in key supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth was last seen directing Lal Salaam, a sports drama that featured her father, Rajinikanth, in a cameo appearance. The film is set to stream on SunNXT starting June 6, 2025.

