Inside Vijay Deverakonda's cozy and lavish Hyderabad bungalow

Vijay Deverakonda, the Telugu heartthrob, who has won hearts with films like Arjun Reddy, lives in a grand house in Hyderabad. Fans have always been curious about the star's personal life, and this time, let's take a peek into his lavish home. The house that he shares with his parents, brother Anand Deverakonda, and their beloved pet dog is elegant and thoughtfully designed.

Vijay often gives fans glimpses of his home through his Instagram account. His brother Anand Deverakonda’s posts also offer snapshots of their stylish life. But one thing is clear, that even virtually, their abode is a testament to the family’s love for peace and tranquillity.

Grand entrance

The entrance of the house features a peaceful patio that opens directly into the living room. This design provides an immediate sense of space and openness. The white facade gives the home an airy and calm appearance, setting the tone for what lies inside.

Bright living room with artistic touches

One of the most eye-catching areas is the sunlit living room. Thanks to the large French windows, natural light pours in, making the space feel fresh and inviting.

The room is mostly done in soft shades of white, creating a neutral base that lets the carefully chosen art pieces stand out. From modern designs to classic pieces, every artwork seems thoughtfully placed.

A standout feature here is a framed painting of Vijay’s iconic role in Arjun Reddy, a subtle reminder of his cinematic journey.

Relaxing outdoor lounge

The terrace balcony is another highlight. Designed for intimate gatherings or solitary relaxation, the area includes plush loungers in neutral colors, placed on sleek hardwood flooring. Surrounded by peaceful views, it’s a perfect escape within the city.

Chic bar area with modern vibes

Vijay’s home also features a stylish bar area that mixes functionality with flair. Designed in soft greys and whites, the bar has golden lighting and elegant stools. Whether it's for an evening drink or casual work, this space adapts to both moods with ease.

Calm corners with cozy appeal

Throughout the home, subtle textures and neutral tones are used to create a sense of peace and comfort. The design emphasizes clean lines and minimalist layouts, giving each room a sense of openness. Every space feels warm, showing the thoughtful balance between luxury and livability.

There's also a peaceful corner in the house with a floor-to-ceiling glass wall that offers a stunning view of the outside world and city lights, perfect for quiet reflection or unwinding after a long day.

From cozy nooks to wide-open balconies, Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad home reflects his grounded nature and love for calm, well-curated spaces. Fans can enjoy mini house tours through his social media, with frequent updates that bring this beautiful home to life.