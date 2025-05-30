Mira Rajput turns heads in Rs 57,300 off-shoulder white gown, looks stunning in flowing silhouette

Mira Rajput, the lifestyle maven and Shahid Kapoor’s wife, added another feather in her hat as the founder of a wellness company and adorned a gorgeous look for its launch event. The diva wore a stunning off-shoulder maxi dress for the event and looked every inch ravishing. Rajput curated the dress from the LA-based luxury brand Simkhai with a price tag of Rs 57,300. Let’s dissect how she styled her stunning outfit.

Mira Rajput was papped donning a whimsical dress and looked like a fairytale princess. The maxi dress boasted a unique tailoring that made it look surreal. Starting from the sleeves, the dress featured an off-the-shoulder pattern with the strap draping around her back. The cupped style featured a ruched pattern that cascaded into a plain fabric, cinched at her bodice. The body-hugging knitted fabric at the midriff defined Mira’s waist, giving her a vintage, Victorian fashion form.

The skirt cascaded from the waist in a dreamy form as the pleated fabric defined the twirl of the skirt. The soft pleating of the jersey dress beautifully enhanced its movement, allowing it to twirl playfully with each step. The monochromatic white maxi dress gave a statuesque appeal to Rajput’s form, accentuating her graceful charisma.

Mira Rajput’s gold-girly aesthetic

Going for a Cleopatra vibe and gold-girly aesthetic, Mrs. Kapoor styled her dress with everything golden. The fashionista wore long, chunky golden earrings, stylishly elevating her understated yet striking silhouette. She wore a stack of wavy bracelets that added to her dress’s fairytale aura. She further flung on a metal watch with an oval dial, aligning with her newest CEO-core avatar.

Another gilded element in Mira’s OOTN was her strapped heels in gilded hue. The sleek footwear peeked through her flowy dress with every moment.

For her makeup, the beauty maven kept it subtle yet gorgeous, with a glowy base and blushed-up cheeks. Adhering to her signature look, she applied soft, winged eyeliner with voluminous mascara, accentuating her eyes. The diva rounded up her glam with simple nude lipstick. Rajput side-swept her hair with the wavy tresses framing her face gorgeously.

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s white dress look was equal parts glamorous and effortlessly stylish, serving as a noteworthy fashion moment.

