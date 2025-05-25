Lilo & Stitch Worldwide Box Office: Disney's live-actioner aims to put phenomenal USD 341 million over Memorial Day Weekend
Lilo & Stitch targets a staggering total of USD 341 million in its Memorial Day Weekend at the worldwide box office.
Disney's latest outing, Lilo & Stitch, is wreaking havoc at the box office. The live action sci-fi comedy drama is based on 2002 released animated movie of the same name. It is projected to storm over USD 341 million at the worldwide box office over the Memorial Day Weekend of 4 days.
Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the live action movie has raked over USD 145.50 million in its first three days at the US box office, recording the biggest Memorial Day opener. It broke the first 3 days cume of Top Gun Maverick and Pirates Of The Caribbean At World's End. The movie is projected to add around USD 38 million on its first Monday, wrapping the holiday weekend at a record figure of USD 183.50 million in the domestic markets.
The movie recorded the second biggest opener of 2025, remaining only behind A Minecraft Movie which had scored around USD 162.8 million in the US. Among all the Disney PG film post-covid, Lilo & Stitch has beaten the 3-day earnings of Moana 2 (USD 139.8 million) and remained under Inside Out 2's USD 154.2 million.
For the unversed, Maia Kealoha stars in her feature film debut as Lilo Pelekai, bringing youthful energy to the film. The original animated film’s creator, Chris Sanders, returns to voice Stitch, adding a nostalgic element to the flick. The supporting cast includes Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Hannah Waddingham, Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis, and Courtney B. Vance, alongside returning original cast members Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee.
Lilo & Stitch in cinemas
Lilo & Stitch is playing in cinemas near you. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Have you watched the movie yet?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Raid 2 Box Office Day 25: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh starrer thriller drama hits Rs 1.75 crore on 4th Sunday, approaches Rs 155 crore mark