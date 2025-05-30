Ananya Panday styles bikini with cherry neckpiece and sunglasses —Beach Goals

Hey girls! Guess what? Our favorite Ananya Panday is back again with another BOMB look that is the best summer fashion inspiration we needed. The actress took to her social media handle and posted sexy selfies of herself soaking in the sun. Dressed in a hot bikini, Panday styled it best. We can’t wait but take notes for our next beach vacation. Excited to know the deets? Check inside.

Advertisement

Ever thought of styling your bikini? Well, then Ananya Panday's latest look is just perfect for you. In the photos, she wore a silver bikini top with the knot at the neck, and a deep neckline showing her cleavage. But what’s interesting is how she has beautifully styled the outfit. It was definitely not BASIC.

Keeping up with her cool vibe, the CTRL star chose trendy sunglasses which she slid down on her nose. And of course, not to miss out on the chunky jewelry pieces. Ananya chose a two-layered gold neckpiece with a choker and long chain adorned with tiny cherry charms and a golden pendant at the center. She left her blonde hair in the middle partition, perfect for a carefree look.

Another mesmerizing detail of her bikini outfit was the makeup. It was mesmerizing with the radiant base adding the flawless charm. The Kesari 2 beauty highlighted her facial features by adding blush on her cheekbones, defined brows for a polished touch, and eyes screaming drama, enhanced with dark-toned eyeshadow and voluminous eyelashes. Lastly, it was her lipstick painted in the nude shade which was perfectly outlined with a matching lip pencil.

Advertisement

We never thought a bikini could be styled so beautifully, but our Bae definitely proved us wrong. Her idea of enhancing her look with a gorgeous neckpiece, glamorous makeup, and not-so-perfect hair, deserves full marks. Are you taking notes for your next beach vacation?

ALSO READ: Sharvari wears Rs 28,622 knit-denim midi-dress and she's totally slaying in her Friday OOTD