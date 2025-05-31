BTS' Jimin's Slow Dance becomes 20th track to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify

On May 31, BTS’ Jimin hit a remarkable milestone. Slow Dance, ft. Sofia Carson's track, has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

This achievement isn’t just about numbers; it’s about the emotions that the song carries. With its gentle piano tones, subtle beats, Jimin’s soulful voice, and Sofia Carson’s sweet harmony, Slow Dance pulls at the heartstrings with a simple yet deeply moving melody. Over time, this song has carved its place, now forever marked by the impressive 100 million streams milestone.

Advertisement

This latest triumph marks the 20th song by BTS' Jimin to cross the 100 million streams mark on Spotify. The list includes tracks from his second solo album, MUSE, and beloved BTS solo songs such as Lie, Serendipity (both Intro and Full Length versions), and Filter.

Beyond that, hits from his first album, FACE, like VIBE and With You, and major theme songs like Angel Pt 1 and Angel Pt 2 from the Fast & Furious: Ride or Die soundtrack have all joined this elite club.

Other fan favorites like Promise, Who, Closer Than This, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco), and Be Mine have also enjoyed this level of streaming success on Spotify.

Adding to these accomplishments, the title track Who from MUSE set a record as the longest-charting K-pop song on the US Billboard Hot 100 with 33 weeks. The track continues to climb, now exceeding a staggering 1.7 billion streams on Spotify.

BTS' Jimin’s rise is a story of steady growth, passion, and global recognition. With fans worldwide rallying behind him and Spotify spotlighting his artistry, Jimin’s influence as a K-pop solo artist is undeniable.

Advertisement

BTS' Jimin’s Military Service

BTS' Jimin, who began his mandatory military service in December 2023, is set to be discharged on June 11, 2025—just 10 days away. He enlisted alongside Jungkook in the Army’s 5th Infantry Division. Not just him, BTS members RM, V, Jungkook, and Suga will also be discharged in June 2025.

RM and V will get discharged on June 10, 2025. Jimin and Jungkook will get back home the next day. They both enlisted on the same day. Suga is the last BTS member to get discharged on June 21, 2025. Fans are counting down the days, eagerly anticipating his return to the spotlight and resumption of his music and public activities.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin continues solo success amid military service with second silver certification in UK for Like Crazy