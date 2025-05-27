Maaman Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 12: Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi's actioner grosses Rs 1.50 crore on 2nd Tuesday, nears Rs 30 crore mark
Tamil action movie Maaman, starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi, grossed Rs 1.50 crore on 2nd Tuesday. It is approaching the Rs 30 crore mark in its home state.
Maaman, starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, is doing well at the box office. The Tamil movie directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj is witnessing better trends than its rival release, DD Next Level. The movie continues to gain better traction even on its second Tuesday.
Maaman collects Rs 1.50 crore, cume approaches Rs 30 crore mark
Backed by Lark Studios, Maaman opened with Rs 1.90 crore on its debut day. It raked in over Rs 8.30 crore in its opening weekend and Rs 16.75 crore by the end of its opening week. The Soori starrer added Rs 8.55 crore in its second weekend, higher than the opening weekend.
As per estimates, the movie added around Rs 1.50 crore to the tally on its second Tuesday, taking the total cume to Rs 28.45 crore gross at the Tamil box office. The movie is expected to surpass the Rs 30 crore mark by the end of its second week. It might witness a good traction on its third weekend as well. If it continues to record such a superlative box office number, the movie will surpass the Rs 50 crore mark, despite facing a tough clash with Thug Life from June 6th.
Let's see how the movie performs in its fourth weekend against the Kamal Haasan movie, which is considered one of the biggest box office bets from Kollywood cinema this year.
Day-wise box office collections of Maaman are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|1
|Rs 1.90 crore
|2
|Rs 2.55 crore
|3
|Rs 3.85 crore
|4
|Rs 2.25 crore
|5
|Rs 2.15 crore
|6
|Rs 2.05 crore
|7
|Rs 2.00 crore
|8
|Rs 1.80 crore
|9
|Rs 2.95 crore
|10
|Rs 3.80 crore
|11
|Rs 1.65 crore
|12
|Rs 1.50 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 28.45 crore
Maaman in cinemas
Maaman is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter.
The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
