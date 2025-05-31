7 Actors with EGOT Status: From Viola Davis to Audrey Hepburn

There's no bigger accomplishment than an EGOT status in Hollywood. The acronym stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. So any star who has bagged all four major performing-arts awards gets the EGOT status. Winning even one of these prestigious awards marks a major milestone in an actor's career. However, an exceptional few have dominated all four areas of showbiz — television, music, film, and Broadway.

The term was first used in 1984 by actor Philip Michael Thomas, who used the word to describe his career aspirations. He even wore a necklace with the acronym engraved on a medallion.

Check out 7 actors with EGOT status.

Jennifer Hudson

First EGOT Achievement: Oscar: Best supporting actress, Dreamgirls (2007)

Career Highlights: Jennifer Hudson rose to fame as a finalist on American Idol. Soon, she made a mark in film, music, and theater. Her powerhouse vocals made her stand out from her peers, making her one of the most sought-after celebrities in the industry. She has also starred in films like Dreamgirls, Respect, and Cats, and released several chart-topping albums. Beyond acting and singing, she’s also made her mark as a producer and talk show host.

EGOT Awards: Emmy (2021): Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program – Baba Yaga (Executive Producer)

Grammy (2009): Best R&B Album – Jennifer Hudson

Oscar (2007): Best Supporting Actress – Dreamgirls

Tony (2022): Best Musical – A Strange Loop (Co-producer)

Why They Deserve EGOT Status: Jennifer Hudson is supremely talented. From her breakout as a singer to her evolution as a critically acclaimed actress and producer, she has continuously broken boundaries. Her ability to excel in different fields cements her place among the most accomplished entertainers in history.

Viola Davis

First EGOT Achievement: Tony Award (2001) – Best Featured Actress in a Play for King Hedley II

Career Highlights: Viola Davis is one of the most respected actors of her generation. With her emotionally raw and nuanced performances, she has made a mark on stage, screen, and television. Some of her best performances came in Fences, The Help, and Doubt. Her groundbreaking portrayal of Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder earned her critical acclaim. She is also the first African-American woman to win the Triple Crown of Acting (an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony for acting roles).

EGOT Awards: Emmy (2015): Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – How to Get Away with Murder

Grammy (2023): Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording – Finding Me

Oscar (2017): Best Supporting Actress – Fences

Tony (2001 & 2010): Best Featured Actress in a Play – King Hedley II; Best Leading Actress in a Play – Fences

Why They Deserve EGOT Status: Viola Davis's EGOT status is a testament to her extraordinary talent. She brings a rare authenticity and emotional depth to every role. Her historic achievements make her one of the most impactful artists of our time.

Audrey Hepburn

First EGOT Achievement: Oscar (1954) – Best Actress for Roman Holiday

Career Highlights: Audrey Hepburn was one of Hollywood’s most iconic and beloved actresses in the 20th century. She was praised for her elegance, charm, and talent. She starred in timeless classics like Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My Fair Lady, Roman Holiday, and Sabrina. Beyond acting, Hepburn dedicated much of her later life to humanitarian work, becoming a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and using her fame to advocate for children’s rights.

EGOT Awards: Emmy (1993): Outstanding Individual Achievement – Informational Programming for Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn

Grammy (1994): Best Spoken Word Album for Children – Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales

Oscar (1954): Best Actress – Roman Holiday

Tony (1954): Best Actress in a Play – Ondine

Why They Deserve EGOT Status: Audrey Hepburn’s EGOT status reflects a lifetime of artistic excellence. She captivated audiences with her grace, talent, and authenticity, leaving a lasting impact not only in film but also in theater.

John Gielgud

First EGOT Achievement: Tony Award (1948) – Outstanding Foreign Company for The Importance of Being Earnest

Career Highlights: Sir John Gielgud, a legendary British actor and director, was celebrated for his mastery of Shakespearean roles and contributions to both stage and screen. With a career spanning eight decades, he became a defining figure in classical theater and later transitioned into film and television, earning acclaim for roles in Arthur, Becket, Gandhi, and The Elephant Man. He was also widely respected for his direction.

EGOT Awards: Emmy (1991): Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Special – Summer's Lease

Grammy (1979): Best Spoken Word Recording – Ages of Man

Oscar (1982): Best Supporting Actor – Arthur

Tony (1948): Special Tony Award – The Importance of Being Earnest

Why They Deserve EGOT Status: John Gielgud’s EGOT status is proof of his monumental legacy in the performing arts. Renowned for his eloquence, command of language, and ability to bring classical texts to life, he influenced generations of actors. His seamless transition between stage and film showcased his versatility.

Rita Moreno

First EGOT Achievement: Oscar (1962) – Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story

Career Highlights: Rita Moreno is a trailblazing actress, singer, and dancer whose career has spanned over seven decades. She broke barriers as one of the first Latina performers to gain major recognition in Hollywood, with standout roles in West Side Story, The Electric Company, Singin’ in the Rain, and Oz. She was also praised for her roles in One Day at a Time and Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of West Side Story.

EGOT Awards: Emmy (1977 & 1978): Outstanding Individual Performance – The Muppet Show and The Rockford Files

Grammy (1972): Best Album for Children – The Electric Company Album

Oscar (1962): Best Supporting Actress – West Side Story

Tony (1975): Best Featured Actress in a Play – The Ritz

Why They Deserve EGOT Status: Rita Moreno's contribution to the entertainment industry is praiseworthy. Her charisma, talent, and dedication allowed her to shatter stereotypes in the industry. She has earned her place as one of the most influential and celebrated artists in history due to her brave choices.

Mel Brooks

First EGOT Achievement: Oscar (1969) – Best Original Screenplay for The Producers

Career Highlights: Mel Brooks is a legendary comedian, writer, director, producer, and actor. He was known for his sharp wit and iconic parodies. He created some of the best comedy films in the 20th century, including Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Spaceballs, and The Producers. Brooks also found success on television and Broadway.

EGOT Awards: Emmy (1967, 1997–1999): Outstanding Writing and Guest Actor – The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special and Mad About You

Grammy (1999 & 2002): Best Spoken Comedy Album – The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000

Oscar (1969): Best Original Screenplay – The Producers

Tony (2001): Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score – The Producers (Broadway adaptation)

Why They Deserve EGOT Status: Mel Brooks’s ability to master multiple formats—film, television, stage, and recorded comedy—showcases his remarkable versatility. Brooks has not only made audiences laugh for over half a century but also redefined what comedy can achieve in storytelling.

Helen Hayes

First EGOT Achievement: Oscar (1932) – Best Actress for The Sin of Madelon Claudet

Career Highlights: Known as the “First Lady of American Theater,” Helen Hayes had a remarkable career spanning more than eight decades across stage, film, and television. She was celebrated for her captivating performances in classics like Harvey, The Sin of Madelon Claudet, and Airport.

EGOT Awards: Emmy (1953 & 1958): Outstanding Single Performance – Schlitz Playhouse; Best Actress – CBS Television Workshop

Grammy (1977): Best Spoken Word Recording – Great American Documents

Oscar (1932 & 1971): Best Actress – The Sin of Madelon Claudet; Honorary Award for lifetime achievement

Tony (1947 & 1958): Best Actress in a Play – Happy Birthday and Time Remembered

Why They Deserve EGOT Status: Helen Hayes’s EGOT status reflects her extraordinary talent. Her grace, versatility, and dedication to her craft earned her lifelong admiration, making her a true legend in the arts.

EGOT status represents one of the most elite and coveted accomplishments in the entertainment industry. Securing all four proves that an actor has exceptional versatility and influence across music, television, film, and theater. While only a few have been able to achieve the EGOT status, many stars like Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Jon Batiste, and Cynthia Erivo are on the right path to join the EGOT club.

