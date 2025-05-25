Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 25: Sasikumar's heartwarming family drama holds well, grosses Rs 1.20 crore on 4th Sunday
Sasikumar and Simran starrer Tourist Family grossed around Rs 1.20 crore on its 25th day in Tamil Nadu, bringing the total cume to Rs 56.50 crore.
Tamil movie Tourist Family has completed 25 days of its theatrical run. Starring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead roles, the family drama won over the hearts of the audience and reigned as a blockbuster at the box office.
Directed by debutant Abhishan Jeevinth, the film emerged as one of the most profitable movies of Tamil cinema this year. After debuting with Rs 2 crore, it stormed over the Rs 45 crore mark in 16 days. The Simran starrer continues to lure the audience in its third week as well, despite new releases, and has collected around Rs 9 crore.
The Sasikumar starrer entered the fourth weekend by raking in over Rs 75 lakh, followed by Rs 1.15 crore. As per estimates, the movie added around Rs 1.20 crore on Day 25, bringing the total cume to a massive Rs 56.50 crore at the Kollywood box office. The movie is now heading towards its end. Let's see how much more it can add to the tally.
Day-wise box office collections of Tourist Family are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|1
|Rs 2.00 crore
|2
|Rs 1.60 crore
|3
|Rs 2.90 crore
|4
|Rs 4.05 crore
|5
|Rs 2.65 crore
|6
|Rs 2.55 crore
|7
|Rs 2.50 crore
|8
|Rs 2.75 crore
|9
|Rs 3.25 crore
|10
|Rs 5.75 crore
|11
|Rs 6.50 crore
|12
|Rs 3.00 crore
|13
|Rs 2.50 crore
|14
|Rs 2.25 crore
|15
|Rs 1.65 crore
|16
|Rs 1.30 crore
|17
|Rs 2.05 crore
|18
|Rs 2.25 crore
|19
|Rs 1 crore
|20
|Rs 0.90 crore
|21
|Rs 0.85 crore
|22
|Rs 0.80 crore
|23
|Rs 0.75 crore
|24
|Rs 1.15 crore
|25
|Rs 1.20 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 56.50 crore (est.)
Tourist Family in cinemas now
Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
