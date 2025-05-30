Bollywood celebs and their monsoon cravings: Bun Maska to Vada Pav

As the monsoon clouds roll in and the scent of rain-soaked earth fills the air, it's not just us who crave warm, comforting bites. Our favorite Bollywood celebrities, too, have their go-to foods for this cozy season. Whether it's a hot cup of chai, crispy street snacks, or a wholesome bowl of soup, these stars know exactly what hits the spot when it pours.

Here's a look at what some of them enjoy the most during the rains.

Bhumi Pednekar

For Bhumi, it's the simple pleasures that make the monsoon special. A freshly toasted bun maska paired with a cup of steaming chai is her ultimate rainy-day fix. “Bun maska and chai gets me high,” she recently shared, and we love her snacking choices.

Shraddha Kapoor

If there's one thing the Stree 2 actress can't resist, it's Mumbai’s iconic vada pav. A big-time foodie, the star has never shied away from posting her love for the spicy street food on Instagram. Whether she's on a shoot or just enjoying a lazy day, a vada pav is her perfect monsoon treat.

Varun Dhawan

The ever-energetic Varun keeps things a bit more protein-packed. Rain or shine, grilled chicken, fries, and a side of corn are his comfort foods of choice. A snapshot from his Instagram reveals the actor’s simple yet satisfying food plate, perfect for a monsoon munch.

Alia Bhatt

For Alia, comfort comes in the form of warmth, both from food and her furry friend. “My sickness remedy? Some pumpkin soup and my little pumpkin,” she shared in a post. Imagine cuddling up indoors, rain tapping against the windows, and a bowl of hot pumpkin soup on your lap. Sounds dreamy, doesn’t it?

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's ‘Sunday Binge’ sessions are no secret to her fans. Her monsoon favorite? Dahi batata puri. The crisp puris filled with yogurt and spiced potatoes are her idea of a cheat day done right. “One of my favourite street foods,” the fitness enthusiast gushed in her Instagram caption, and we couldn’t agree more.

Sonam Kapoor

The Khoobsurat actress indulged in some chaat while in London, proving her love for Indian street food. Like many celebs, she couldn’t resist sharing the monsoon-perfect treat on Instagram.

Karisma Kapoor

The Raja Babu actress may lean towards healthy options, but even she couldn’t hide her craving for a plate of spaghetti, especially on a cozy, rainy day. After all, indulgence has its moments.

From comforting soups to spicy street snacks and protein-rich plates, Bollywood stars know how to keep their taste buds happy when it pours. So the next time the skies open up, take a cue from these celebs and treat yourself to some monsoon magic on a plate.

