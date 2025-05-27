EXCLUSIVE: Did Sanjay Dutt skip Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 trailer launch because of Dhurandhar shoot? WATCH

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s comedy caper Housefull 5 was launched in a grand event. It witnessed all the cast members but without Sanjay Dutt. While the team had quite a joyous time at the launch, we have exclusively caught our hands on a video of the Munna Bhai MBBS actor as he is seen shooting for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar.

We have exclusively got our hands on a video of Sanjay Dutt from the sets of Dhurandhar. The video shows the veteran actor coming out of a car, showing off his fierce aura. With anger and grit in his eyes, Dutt is seen holding a gun in his hand while he enters a building.

We can also see a Police car at the back, with two officials coming out of it. The clip that is bound to take your excitement to the next level features the actor in a white pathani kurta pajama. The upcoming thriller is being shot in Mumbai.

Watch the BTS video

Pinkvilla was the first one to report that Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have collaborated on a film set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies. We also informed you that the Don 3 actor will play an Indian Intelligence Officer, while Sanjay Dutt will be playing the antagonist. It is touted as the most ambitious film in the said genre.

Directed by URI: The Surgical Strike fame Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was announced last year in July with a promising star cast. It is led by Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios, along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios.

On the other hand, Housefull 5 is the upcoming comedy caper led by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Dutt, Ranjeet, Jackie Shroff, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar among others.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the fifth installment of the beloved franchise is set to release next month on June 6, 2025.

