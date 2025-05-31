Karate Kid: Legends Is Not Cobra Kai Sequel, But Here’s How It’s Still Connected

Karate Kid: Legends, the newest addition to the beloved Karate Kid universe, is set to hit theaters in 2025, bringing together Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han for the first time.

The film continues the story of Daniel, who first appeared in the 1984 classic The Karate Kid and re-emerged in Netflix’s hit series Cobra Kai, which wrapped up its six-season run in February 2025. Now, Daniel finds himself crossing paths with Mr. Han, the kung fu master from the 2010 reboot starring Jaden Smith.

“This franchise doesn’t know how to not do it right when we care,” Macchio told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that connecting Daniel and Mr. Han, both students of Mr. Miyagi, brings “another ecosystem in the grand universe” of The Karate Kid.

Karate Kid: Legends is not a Cobra Kai sequel, but it's still connected. Director Jonathan Entwistle clarified that Karate Kid: Legends isn’t a direct sequel to Cobra Kai, but it exists in the same universe. “This is not a Cobra Kai movie. It’s another chapter in the story,” he explained to Collider.

Set three years after the events of Cobra Kai, the movie introduces a new hero: Li Fong, played by American Born Chinese star Ben Wang. Li is a martial arts student from Beijing who learns kung fu from Mr. Han and karate from Daniel after moving to New York City.

While the focus is on Li’s journey, fans will be thrilled to see a familiar face. William Zabka returns as Johnny Lawrence in a surprise cameo near the end of the film. Director Entwistle revealed that Zabka’s role was a “very hard” secret to keep.

Macchio also praised Zabka’s inclusion, stating, “He graces Cobra Kai with a brilliant performance, and he graces us here with a tip of the hat to the legendary Johnny Lawrence.”

