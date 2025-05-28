Varun Dhawan shares his diet and fitness secrets

From Student of the Year to Baby John, Varun Dhawan’s transformation from a lean newcomer to a buffed fitness icon is nothing short of inspiring. But beyond the spotlight and red carpet appearances, the actor’s dedication to health and fitness is grounded in discipline, balance, and the occasional indulgence.

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan's supplement intake

Even with a well-rounded diet, Varun ensures his body gets essential nutrients, thanks to health supplements. In a conversation with Vogue India, the SOTY actor revealed that he regularly includes a hydration supplement packed with electrolytes to combat fatigue and support recovery.

For muscle repair, he relies on protein intake. Varun’s post-workout recovery drink is infused with amino acids and Glutathione to aid muscle healing and reduce stress.

Intermittent fasting and clean eating

A self-proclaimed foodie, Dhawan swears by intermittent fasting—usually going 14 to 16 hours without food daily. The Kalank actor revealed to The Indian Express that his day starts with coffee and either oats or an egg white omelette, followed by a protein-rich lunch of veggies and chicken.

For snacks, he keeps it healthy with makhana (fox nuts) and wraps his day with another round of veggies and lean protein for dinner.

While he sticks to clean eating most days, the new dad doesn’t shy away from indulging in delicious food on his cheat days.

Advertisement

Mixing it up: VD's dynamic fitness routine

Varun Dhawan’s workouts are as diverse as his film roles. He trains four to six times a week, dedicating 1.5 hours per session, depending on his schedule. Under the guidance of fitness coach Namrata Purohit, he blends Pilates with weight training, focusing on flexibility, balance, and stability.

His regime also includes cardio, martial arts, yoga, and bodyweight exercises, always starting with a proper warm-up.

The actor often emphasizes consistency over intensity. His advice? Stick to one core activity, be it swimming, cycling, or gymming, while experimenting with others to build endurance and flexibility.

For Varun, fitness isn’t just about looking good—it’s about mental clarity and holistic well-being. He credits his ability to adapt to varied film roles and demanding schedules to a well-maintained body and mind.

And while he admits to being “possessive about a few food choices,” especially around his wife Natasha Dalal, he’s also quick to say he’d never really deny her a bite.

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan's fitness mantra is simple: discipline in routine, balance in indulgence, and an unwavering commitment to staying active.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Before Bhediya 2, Varun Dhawan and Dinesh Vijan in talks for a mytho-horror film; Discussing 2 other scripts