Is Allu Arjun starrer AA23 with Trivikram Srinivas set between Satya and Treta Yugams?

Allu Arjun is currently in prep mode for his much-awaited movie with Atlee, tentatively titled AA22xA6. However, an update on the actor’s venture with director Trivikram Srinivas has also made waves online.

According to a report by Telugu Chitraalu, the upcoming project with the Pushpa actor is said to be set in an unseen and unique world. The movie reportedly takes place between Satya Yugam and Treta Yugam, based on Hindu mythology.

Additionally, the makers have reportedly formed a special team currently working on pre-production, researching references from mythological texts.

While details remain ambiguous and unconfirmed, it will be exciting to see such a world unfold with Allu Arjun in the lead. The actor recently made headlines after winning the Telangana state’s Gaddar Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Talking about the actor, Allu Arjun is currently working on his upcoming film with Atlee. The highly anticipated project is said to belong to the “parallel universe” genre, with the makers heavily relying on international VFX studios.

While casting details remain unclear, reports suggest the movie will feature five key heroines. Names like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Bhagyashri Borse have been mentioned, with the makers still finalizing the fifth actress.

Interestingly, the film was earlier rumored to feature Allu Arjun in dual roles, a first for him. However, recent reports suggest he might also portray a third character—an animated version.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil alongside him. The film follows Pushparaju, a daily wage worker who rises to become a sandalwood smuggler and kingpin of the syndicate.

With Pushpa 2 ending on a high note, a third installment titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage is already in the pipeline.

