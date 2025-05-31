ONE: High School Heroes episode 1 to 4 recap– Lee Jung Ha fights bullies with Kim Do Wan's technical advice, masked vigilante follows

ONE: High School Heroes premiered with its first four episodes on May 30, Friday. The Wavve original drama explores the struggle against bullying within a high school setting. Starring Lee Jung Ha and Kim Do Wan, this series starts with the former suddenly becoming the victim of bullying after the latter instigates him to fight back. Catch up on all the key updates of the debut week's episodes here.

Kim Eui Gyeom (Lee Jung Ha) faces immense mental torment from his father to excel academically and become a doctor. His elder brother was the previous victim, whose struggle ended with s*icide. As he sees a classmate being bullied, a particular poking gesture of the tormentor triggers a strong reaction from Kim Eui Gyeom, culminating in a fierce showdown between him and the bully, Choi Hong Il (Im Hyun Tae).

As Kim Eui Gyeom stands up for himself, he becomes a target for the browbeaters, who escalate the situation by involving the senior bullies. However, Kim Eui Gyeom refuses to back down and takes down each of his tormentors one by one. During his confrontations, he catches the attention of Kang Yun Gi (Kim Do Wan), a classmate who offers his technical expertise. Despite initial reluctance, Kim Eui Gyeom finds Kang Yun Gi's advice beneficial when facing the school's top fighter, jujutsu ace Nam Seung Sik (Shin Jun Seop).

Kang Yun Gi himself is a skilled fighter who prefers to observe and support Kim Eui Gyeom from the sidelines rather than engaging in action himself. It appears that he has a personal reason for avoiding violence, hinted at by his regular hospital visits to someone in critical condition. However, things will change in the upcoming episodes of ONE: High School Heroes, as Kang Yun Gi will join forces with Kim Eui Gyeom to take down troublemakers, marking a significant shift in his role.

After successfully cleaning up their own school, they plan to expand their mission by targeting bullies from other local schools through a masked vigilante operation. Their first target will be Kim Nam Hyeop (Hong Min Ki), a skilled Muay Thai practitioner and son of a prominent professor.

