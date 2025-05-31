'V, let’s make a song': Conan Gray promises to craft ‘the saddest track ever’ following BTS member’s shoutout

Back in 2020, during a time when BTS was still actively promoting as a full group, the members sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone, revealing the artists who have inspired them.

Among the many talented names, BTS’ V specifically mentioned American singer-songwriter Conan Gray. And of course, whenever BTS speaks, the world listens. The shoutout quickly reached Conan, who excitedly took to Instagram to react.

During an interview at that time, when asked if he’d ever want to collaborate with BTS or V, Conan didn’t hold back. The songwriter couldn’t contain his excitement, saying he “loves V so much” and would “adore” making a song with him, even promising to “write the saddest song ever” if given the chance.

He also confessed his admiration for the entire group, saying he’d love to attend one of their concerts—if only he could get a ticket.

Fans instantly went into meltdown mode. Social media lit up with edits, reaction threads, and memes manifesting a future V x Conan Gray heartbreak anthem. Some fans even joked about starting a petition to make this collab happen.

One post read, “Imagine V’s voice on a Conan Gray sad boy track??? The world isn’t ready.”

When Will the BTS Members Return From Military Service?

As fans eagerly await BTS’ full-group comeback, the countdown has officially begun. Several members are already well into their service, and the timeline for their return is becoming clearer. The BTS military service enlistment started with BTS' Jin.

Here's what we know:

Jin—He got discharged on June 12, 2024. As the eldest member, he was the first to enlist.

J-Hope—Discharge on October 17, 2024.

RM – Enlisted in December 2023, projected to be discharged on June 10, 2025.

V (Taehyung)—Also began service in December 2023. He will be discharged on June 10, 2025, along with RM.

Jungkook—the youngest—enlisted in December 2023 as well and is expected to return on June 11, 2025.

Jimin—Enlisted alongside Jungkook, with the same expected discharge on June 11, 2025.

SUGA—Serving alternative service as a public worker, expected to complete his term on June 21, 2025.

With all seven members projected to complete their duties by mid-2025, ARMYs are officially on reunion watch. Could a full-group comeback and maybe even that emotional Conan Gray collab be just around the corner?

Will V slide into Conan’s DMs? Will the universe deliver this dream collab? Never say never, especially in the BTS universe.