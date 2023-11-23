Rocky talks about ASTRO members’ support for solo debut, Cha Eun Woo’s flower gift, recalls memories with Moonbin

Former ASTRO member, Rocky has now turned into a solo artist with the release of his debut mini-album ROCKYST. The K-pop sensation shared about his journey of setting up his own agency after exiting ASTRO, inspiration behind his solo album, and his connection with ASTRO members.

During the interaction, Rocky opened up about his new album as it was the first time he worked as a soloist ever since he debuted as part of the boy group in 2016. Filled with excitement, Rocky added that the album’s title ROCKYST is a combination of his name ROCKY and ARTIST. He came up with this title as he wanted to reiterate his potential as an artist, covering different genres of music.

Netizens showered their love for ROCKYST after the media showcase:

Rocky talks about challenges of establishing his own agency, his bond with ASTRO Members

Speaking further, Rocky shed light on setting up a one-man agency, One Fine Day Entertainment, after leaving the previous company Fantagio. He recalled that ASTRO members attended the opening ceremony of his agency office in October and congratulated him on attaining this milestone. His fellow mates stayed until morning which was truly heart-warming, added Rocky. However, Cha Eun Woo couldn’t join due to busy schedule and sent a congratulatory flower wreath instead.

While talking about his connection with ASTRO, he also recollected the good old memories from his trainee days that he had spent with late singer Moonbin. After the unfortunate demise of Moonbin, ASTRO members stood by each other. Reminiscing about his dear friend, Rocky shared that Moonbin appeared in his dream the week after his passing. Describing the dream, he narrated that the late singer said many things to him and he found solace in the words. Gathering positivity and strength from this incident, Rocky also has plans to dedicate a song to Moonbin later.

Fans continued to pour their wishes for Rocky and ASTRO:

Rocky shared about his involvement in the overall production of ROCKYST

With his latest album, Rocky is showcasing his growth as a talented musician as he participated in writing the lyrics, composing and producing all the songs. The album contains six songs incorporating varied genres such as pop, funk, and R&B. During the event, Rocky also performed title track LUCKY ROCKY and another song Chameleon from the album.

