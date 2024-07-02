Hina Khan reveals attending awards night despite learning about cancer diagnosis; says she had first chemo after event

TV actress Hina Khan lately revealed that she has been battling with stage 3 breast cancer. On Monday, the diva posted a clip on Instagram showcasing her going to the hospital for her first chemotherapy session. The video starts with the Bigg Boss 11 star posing for the paps, slaying on the red carpet, and receiving an award.

She is, then, seen making a visit to the hospital and beginning with her first chemo session. The actress can be heard saying in the video, "All glam is gone and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better".



Hina Khan gets first chemo after awards night:

Hina Khan wrote in her post that it was during the award night that she got to know about her cancer. However, she made a conscious choice to normalize it and also spoke about how it was the most challenging phase of her life.

A part of her post also read, "I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo. I humbly urge everyone out there too to first Normalise the challenges of your lives then set goals for yourself and try to live up to them all along the way. No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up".



The star, who is best known for her serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also motivated her fans, via her post. She spoke about how important it is to keep the spirit of positivity, during challenging times where one gets the opportunity to reinvent. Hina, revealed that she chose to normalize this experience of dealing with cancer and has consciously decided to manifest the desired outcome.

Hina Khan gets support from her loved ones during tough times:

For the unversed, the actress has been in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal for the longest time who has been her support anchor in these rocky times. He had also commented on Hina's post and called her, "My fighter".

Even Arti Singh commented, "You are inspiration to so many... Allah is with you. Your daddy is with you. You are unstoppable like the song you have put. Dua and prayers for you".

