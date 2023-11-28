Son Ye Jin celebrates Hyun Bin and her son's first birthday with own childhood snap; see photo

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot in 2022. The power couple gave birth to their son on November 27 and this year they celebrated the first birthday on their child. Son Ye Jin took to Instagram and shared a picture of her childhood to celebrate the birthday.

Son Ye Jin shares picture of her childhood on social media

On November 28, actor Son Ye Jin took to Instagram to share the pictures of her childhood to mark her and Hyun Bin' s son's is first birthday. Along with the photo she also penned a heartfelt letter. She thanked everyone for wishing her son a happy birthday. She stated that she loved the gifts that they received. Continuing she stated that letters are more than enough as gifts for their son. She wished everyone a good day and shared a photo of her from childhood. Here is the post she shared.

