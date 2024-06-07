Alex Pall from The Chainsmokers calls Ram Charan 'hot dude'; expresses his wish to collab with RRR actor

Ram Charan—the name needs no introduction. The pan-Indian star enjoys a massive fan following across India and even abroad. Several renowned actors from the Indian film fraternity have spoken highly about the Magadheera actor on several occasions.

Now, an international musician has expressed his love for the Yevadu actor. Alexander Pall from the famous band The Chainsmokers is a true Ram Charan fan and would love to collaborate with him. Yes, that’s right. He spoke openly about his admiration for the actor in a recent interview.

The Chainsmokers want to collaborate with Ram Charan

The musician duo, Alexander Pall and Andrew Taggart appeared on a YouTube podcast with Raj Shamani. Reacting to a question on which Indian star he wants to collaborate with, Alex gave a quirky description of Ram Charan and said, “Who was that guy in RRR that was like the hot dude? The less goofy one, the more military one.”

Further, the global artist also praised the movie and said that it was unbelievable. Alex also recalled an incident where a guy in front of him on the plane was watching a Bollywood movie. He was so impressed by that film that Alex ended up watching the Bollywood movie.

“I was like entranced by the dance, the scenes, colors, and the choreography; it's very very very impressive”, he added.

It seems like Chainsmokers are ardent fans of Bollywood films. The duo even asked for some recommendations of good Bollywood action films that they could watch.

Ram Charan on the work front

On the work front, the RRR actor will be seen next in S Shankar's Game Changer. Apart from Ram Charan, the upcoming Telugu political action drama stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Srikanth, and many more in key roles.

The story of Game Changer revolves around an IAS officer who sets out to corrupt the corruption in his political system. The film is undoubtedly one of the highly-anticipated upcoming movies of Ram Charan. Moviegoers have been excited about this one film since its inception.

Although the makers are still to announce a confirmed release date, speculations say that Game Changer will hit theaters in September or October this year.

