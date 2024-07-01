Ram Charan's production venture The India House gears up for filming, Nikhil Siddhartha shares big update

Nikhil Siddhartha embarks on a new journey with RRR sensation Ram Charan’s production venture, The India House. Nikhil, who stars in the lead role, himself announced the news on his social media handle.

The Karthikeya star made a special announcement that filming will commence on July 1st. Team India House organized a Pooja Ceremony at Virupaksha Temple, Hampi, seeking Lord Shiva's blessings before starting filming.

Sharing the exciting news on X, the Spy actor, wrote, “𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐕𝐎𝐋𝐔𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐁𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐒 (love and lit emoticon) #TheIndiaHouse Pooja Ceremony on July 1st at the Virupaksha Temple, Hampi with the blessings of Lord Shiva (sparkle emoticon) #JaiMataDi #RevolutionIsBrewing #ThisIsYoungIndia”

Check out Nikhil Siddharth’s post below

Fans showed their excitement regarding the film, wishing the best to Nikhil, as one wrote, “BOSS @actor_Nikhil Anna All the best”

Another X user asked the Kirrak Party actor about the release date, and wrote, “Boss when will you release the Indian house?”

More about The India House

The India House is a period project set to narrate a poignant love story set in a volatile political situation in pre-Independence India.

Reportedly, The India House is set to be the highest-budget film ever for Nikhil Siddhartha. Bollywood legend Anupam Kher will share the screen with the actor after Karthikeya 2.

The pre-production has been done for the movie, and the team is currently working with high-end technology for pre-visualization to create an immersive world. The makers are meticulously paying effort on every detail to ensure the film's success.

Global star Ram Charan, Vikram’s V Mega Pictures, and Abhishek Agarwal’s Abhishek Agarwal Arts have teamed up to produce this film. The movie marks the directorial debut of Ram Vamsi Krishna.

More about Ram Charan

Ram Charan is set to stage a strong comeback following his 2022 film Acharya. The RRR sensation is collaborating with legendary filmmaker S. Shankar for the upcoming Telugu political action thriller Game Changer.

The film features Ram Charan Konidela in three distinct roles, leading a talented ensemble cast that includes Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani, and Nassar.

