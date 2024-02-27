Ambajipeta Marriage Band OTT release date: When and where to watch Suhas’ emotional drama online

Ambajipeta Marriage Band starring Suhas, Shivani, and Saranya Pradeep in the lead roles was released in theatres on 2nd February and opened to mostly positive responses amidst a few criticisms.

Ambajipeta Marriage Band OTT Details

After 4 weeks since its theatrical release, the film is finally set to arrive on OTT. Ambajipeta Marriage Band will stream on the Aha streaming platform from March 1st. This announcement came in the form of a funny video posted by Aha on their social media.

Everything you need to know about Ambajipeta Marriage Band

Ambajipeta Marriage Band follows the story of two twin siblings, who have to fight for what is right, in a village where discrimination takes the forefront. The film focuses on age-old themes such as oppression, casteism, and so on, but the honesty with which debut director Dushyanth Katikineni attempts to tell his story makes Ambajipeta Marriage Band an interesting watch despite its normalities.

Ambajipeta Marriage Band stars Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, and Saranya Pradeep in the lead roles, with talented actors like Jagadeesh Pratap, Goparaju Ramana Nithin Prasad playing supporting roles in the movie. The film has been written and directed by Dushyanth Katikineni in his directorial debut, with Bunny Vasu, Dheeraj Mogilineni, and Venkatesh Maha serving as producers.

Actor Suhas’ impressive career graph

Although Suhas has been killing it with his unique performances for quite some time now, his real breakthrough role was in Naveen Polishetty’s Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya. Although it was a limited role, Suhas made the most out of his screen time and showed directors that there was a budding talent in him.

Advertisement

Later, of course, he went on to do several films with Color Photo being the one film that set Suhas firmly on the map. After his impressive acting skills in Color Photo, he acted in movies like Family Drama and Writer Padmabhushan, where he played two polar opposite characters. Suhas then also went on to play the role of a psycho killer in Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT 2 movie, featuring Adivi Sesh.

Suhas also has an interesting lineup of films ahead, with his next being titled Gorre Puranam, directed by Bobby of Waltair Veerayya fame.

ALSO READ: Ambajipeta Marriage Band Twitter Review: Netizens react to Suhas starrer; film garners a positive response