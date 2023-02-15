Amy Jackson pens a heartfelt Valentine’s Day note to her boyfriend Ed Westwick; See POST

Amy Jackson, the popular actress who is best known for her performances in Indian films, recently made her relationship with actor Ed Westwick official. She confirmed their relationship in July 2022, by sharing a picture with him on her official social media handles. Later, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick made their first public appearance together as a couple at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 07, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and attended the event walking hand in hand. Amy Jackson's Valentine's Day note for Ed Westwick

On the special occasion of Valentine's Day, Amy Jackson took her official Instagram handle and shared some lovely, candid pictures with her boyfriend Ed Westwick, to the much surprise of her fans and followers, In the picture, the actor couple is seen having so much fun, and look madly in love with each other. "Life with you ❤️ Happy Valentines Baby - forever grateful for the endless belly laughs and ultimate love," wrote Amy Jackson on her official Instagram handle. The couple's close friends from the film industry and their fans are now showering them with good luck and congratulatory messages. Check out Amy Jackson's pictures with Ed Westwick, below:

Amy and Ed's love story As per the reports, the popular couple met each other for the first time at the Red Sea International Film Festival of 2021. If the reports are to be believed, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick hit it off quite instantly and started dating very soon. Later, they made their red carpet debut in London at the National Film Awards 2022 in August 2022. Amy Jackson's personal life For the unversed, Amy Jackson was earlier engaged to George Panayiotou. The former couple welcomed their son, Andreas Jax Panayiotou in September 2019. However, they parted ways after almost a year, just a few months before their destination wedding. However, the reason behind the breakup remains unknown.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets major self-love goals on Valentine’s Day; Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan REACTS