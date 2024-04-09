Bellamkonda Sreenivas returns after three years of no release; announces signing of back-to-back films

Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who is known for action-packed entertainers in Tollywood, was last seen in Chatrapathi, which marked his debut in Bollywood. On the occasion of Ugadi, the actor took to his social media handle today to announce his lineup of films.

The 31-year-old shared a heartfelt note with his fans and said that he has been working on personal and professional growth to deliver the best of films.

He took to his X handle and wrote, "It's been three years since my last Telugu film hit the screen. My upcoming project, Tyson Naidu, helmed by Sagar K Chandra and produced by 14 Reels Productions, is currently in progress. Additionally, I have exciting ventures lined up with Shine Screens and Moonshine Projects, which I'll be revealing soon."

Adding further to it, the actor wrote about his challenging times and thanked the followers for their unwavering support. Reacting to his big announcement post, one fan wrote, "Gap tisukoku Bhai, hit or fut continue ga tisey, star stuff unnodivi, break ivvaku."

Another user wrote, "All the best anna '' and wished him nothing but success on the auspicious day. Bellamkonda’s last film Chatrapathi has Nushrratt Bharuccha as the leading lady and has been directed by VV Vinayak.

More about Tyson Naidu

Tyson Naidu was announced in January through an exciting glimpse. Directed by Sagar K Chandra of Bheemla Nayak fame, the film is being produced under the 14 Reels banner. The shooting of the film is happening at a brisk pace in Hyderabad and the makers will soon head to key schedules in Rajasthan and Nepal as well.

More about Bellamkonda Sreenivas

2024 marks a decade of Sreenivas in cinema. While his last Telugu film is Alludu Adhurs, which was released in 2021, the actor is lining up two more films which will be produced by Shine Screens and Moonshine Pictures. Official announcements from the production will be made soon and these two projects are touted to be action entertainers. Both the films are currently under production.

Sreenivas' films, which have often been dubbed in Hindi and released on YouTube have increased his fan following and craze among the audience in the north Indian belt as well.

