Exclusive: Singer KK sang last 2 songs for Bellamkonda Sreenivas starrer Rakshasudu 2; Details inside

Singer KK, who passed away recently, left his soulful voice as a huge void that can be filled and enjoyed by the music lovers. The singer's last two songs is for upcoming film of Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Rakshasudu 2. The iconic singer sung his last 2 songs in Telugu and the makers are also trying reshoot some portions and release them in Hindi too.

As a tribute to KK, the makers of the Bellamkonda starrer are planning to tweak and release the songs in Hindi along with the movie. The film, which was announced initially in Telugu, will also release in Hindi now.

In July, the makers announced the sequel of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' 2019 crime thriller Rakshasudu with a title poster. The film is titled Rakshasudu 2 and it comes with the tagline, Hold Your Breath. Ramesh Varma, who directed the first part, is helming the sequel too. The technical team that worked for Rakshasudu will be part of Rakshasudu 2 as well.

Satyanarayana Koneru of A Studios will produce the film on Havish Production, while Ghibran scores music. Venkat C Dileep will crank the camera. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad’s brother Sagar and Srikanth Vissa will pen the dialogues. Jayantilal Gada is producing the Hindi version of the film.

Meanwhile, Bellamkonda is currently busy with his Bollywood debut film with the remake of Prabhas’ superhit film Chatrapathi. Telugu director VV Vinayak is directing the remake film. Bollywood beauty Nushrratt Bharuccha has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. The yet to be titled film will be made on a grand scale and is produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios.