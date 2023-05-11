Exclusive: I've been naked with emotions: Bellamkonda Sreenivas on Chatrapathi, comparisons with Prabhas' film

Tollywood's Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, known for movies like Rakshasudu and Alludu Adhurs, is currently gearing up for a big Bollywood launch with the film Chatrapathi. Directed by V. V. Vinayak, Chatrapathi is an official remake of Prabhas' same film of the same name. As the film is set to hit screens tomorrow, May 12, Bellamkonda, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla opens up on the possible comparisons by the audience with the Telugu original, going through physical transformation for his role in the film and more.

Going by the trailer and promotional activity for the film, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has gone all out for this project, even with his body transformation. The trailer of the film is filled with emotions and action, and it took the audience through the exploitation faced by immigrants who come to India from places far away.

What got more challenging to get into the character of Shivaji/Chatrapathi?

I'm glad people are receiving the trailer humongously well and have understood that we've gone all out. Their expectations have skyrocketed but yet I'm confident we'll surpass and surprise them. It's not just about the body or action, we've gone all out in performance and the overall experience of the film too. The challenge is not just about flexing out my body but I've been naked with emotions and truly showcases the heart of the film, without a filter. The story just doesn't take twists and turns but above all, it takes an emotional toll on Shiva/Chatrapathi, who's being played by me. If tomorrow I get compliments that I've made people cry in the climax, just know that it was tenfold more emotional for me when I did it.

Chatrapathi is an official remake of SS Rajamouli's 2005 with Prabhas in the lead. Though the Hindi version is centered around the India-Pakistan conflict and seems to be a bit different from the original version, there will be enough comparisons post the release.

There will be possible comparisons with the Telugu original, your thoughts?

The Hindi Chatrapathi is not a bit different - it gives you a whole new experience and immerses you into a world of suppression and revolt that you may have never experienced before. People compare any two films if they are from the same genre also and if it's a remake, comparisons are sure to come. But I'm not worried about it because even if the 2005 Chatrapathi is a film that you like, the Hindi Chatrapathi will rave with rage in your heart. There are of course changes like structure, pacing, scenes, and even the screenplay mentored by Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad sir as well and they will tailor the film as a perfect fit to the Hindi audiences.

You made your acting debut in 2014 and have come a long way since then. Now that your Hindi debut film is set to release, how excited/nervous are you?

How would a kid feel when he's given his best but his exam results are tomorrow? Excited but nervous, right? But I'm not a kid, I'm the Bollywood debutant for this Friday. My heart is filled with happiness but it's pounding. But I know all of this will pay off to a blockbuster on the 12th of May and then, and that day you shouldn't ask me what I'm feeling. I'll be dancing like a kid hahaha .. but to be honest... It's not just excitement or nervousness, I feel responsible. I'm responsible to give my fans and film lovers the big Hindi cinema experience and it's finally happening with Chatrapathi.

What is the status of Stuartpuram Donga? Is it still happening?

Well, that's on hold for now and we're having something interesting planned too in the near future. But for now, let's not keep our fingers crossed but raise up our hands high in the air and say Chatrapathi ki Sena aa rahi hai Cinema Gharo mein 12th May ko

ALSO READ: Are Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Rashmika Mandanna dating? Chatrapathi actor opens up about their airport spotting