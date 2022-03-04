Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan & Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak OTT release date locked

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's recently released blockbuster film, Bheemla Nayak is receiving record-breaking reviews from audiences. As reported, the film’s post-theatrical streaming rights were bagged by a whopping amount. Now, it is revealed that Bheemla Nayak will have its digital streaming on the Telugu OTT platform Aha in the last week of March. So, if reports are to be believed, it is all set to release on the last Friday of this month.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak is expected to cross the Rs 150-crore mark at the box office. The film concluded its first week at Rs. 110 crores approx, earning Rs. 68.50 crores approx share.

Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar K. Chandra and is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Dialogues are written by Trivikram Srinivas and is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh are the leading ladies. Music is composed by S. Thaman, while Navin Nooli handles editing.

