EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kamal Haasan gives an insight into the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe spanning from Vikram to Leo

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan was recently spotted at the Pinkvilla Masterclass as his next film Indian 2 is inching towards a worldwide release on July 12, 2024. In the exclusive chat with the actor, he was asked about the Lokesh Cinematic Universe with Vikram to Leo.

In response, the actor said, “The Vikram that you saw is something that came to fruition after 37...38 years. This was the story that Sujata and I had come up with for the Vikram that we made.”

“At that time, the audience was ready believe me, we are the audience, we know. However, the industry was not ready, the director of the film said where are we sending the film, we are not sending it to Cannes. We must make our people watch it. This story is too complicated and the hero doesn’t appear for almost 4-5 reels,” He further added.

Kamal Haasan on the Lokesh Cinematic Universe and his movie Vikram

Kamal Haasan further said, “When Mr Lokesh Kanagaraj approached me with a really good story, my confidence in him grew. Not because it was very satisfying for my ego, I told him the story we made for Vikram and he liked the story so much. He said let’s make this and forget about the story I told you and let’s call this Vikram.”

He added, “All the decisions were made on that table after that narration. That’s how filmmakers should make a movie. Always what astounds me is Spielberg reading the forthcoming film script, sitting under the camera, or reading a novel which is worthy of being a film. As far as he is concerned, the current film is already made in his mind, he is relaxed and is thinking of the next.”

Advertisement

“That’s how cool a director should be and that’s what I found in Lokesh when he made that call. When you make the call this film is good, you have nothing to lose except the ticket money, that’s how carefree the director should be. If he starts calculating everything, he’d make a film as boring as the next and it won’t be pathbreaking because he’s too frightened to move forward,” he concluded.

Check out the Pinkvilla exclusive interview:

Kamal Haasan’s next

Kamal Haasan is all set to next appear in the film Indian 2 which is titled Hindustani 2 and Bharateeyudu 2 in Hindi and Telugu respectively. The movie is the sequel to the 1996 film which features Haasan as a veteran freedom fighter who turns a vigilante to strike fear over anyone who commits corruption.

The upcoming movie produced by Lyca Productions and directed by Shankar is set to arrive on the big screens from July 12 onwards which will also be followed by a 3rd installment, likely to release in 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Kamal Haasan spills beans on the mind-blowing interval block in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram; reveals took inspiration from Vishwaroopam