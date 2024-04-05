Samantha Ruth Prabhu sends lovely wishes to Rashmika Mandanna on her 28th birthday, says THIS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a well-known figure in the Indian film industry. Since her debut in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave, she has entertained audiences with her versatile acting skills, delivering performances with authenticity and ease. After taking a break from acting to focus on her health due to an autoimmune disease, the actress is now gearing up to make a comeback in a big way.

Recently, Samantha shared a sweet Birthday wish for National Crush Rashmika Mandanna on her special day.

Samantha's heartwarming wish for Rashmika Mandanna

On April 5, Samantha took to her Instagram story section and shared the first look poster unveiled by the makers of Rashmika's upcoming film The Girlfriend and wrote, “Happy Birthday dear. Wishing you another beautiful and blessed year.”

More about Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had earlier taken to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself with the pleasant letters she received during her meet and greet session in Hyderabad. Later, Samantha took to her story section and posted a snapshot of herself while hugging letters from her beloved followers and wrote, “Heart is full. Thank you for these wonderful letters. I truly feel your love and warmth!”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming films

The Yashoda actress is fully prepared for her next project called Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' spy action series Citadel. Prime Video recently revealed the series, which will feature an expanded cast. Varun Dhawan and Samantha have been chosen as the main leads, with Samantha taking on the role of Honey and Dhawan portraying Bunny.

The spy-thriller show is going to blend the adrenaline-pumping action sequences with a tender love story, all taking place in the backdrop of the 1990s. Raj and DK, known for their work on The Family Man, are the masterminds behind this project and will also be the executive producers.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Rashmika is currently occupied with the schedule for her upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are set to play important roles in the sequel. The movie also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and other prominent actors. The action thriller is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Apart from Pushpa, Rashmika will appear in Rahul Ravindran's suspense thriller The Girlfriend, with Dheekshith Shetty. Rashmika has also collaborated with Sekhar Kammula for his upcoming drama Kubera, which stars Dhanush and Nagarjuna.

