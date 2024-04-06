Is SJ Suryah finally set to make his debut in Malayalam cinema with Fahadh Faasil? Deets

An actor who has continuously proven his abilities acting in Tamil cinema in recent times is undoubtedly, SJ Suryah. The actor has curbed out one after another iconic role making the film his own.

Now, it seems that the actor is all set to make his debut in Malayalam cinema as well. According to a new report, it is expected that the Mark Antony actor will be playing alongside Fahadh Faasil for his next film with director Vipin Das.

SJ Suryah to debut in Malayalam cinema?

Though an official confirmation in regards to the casting is yet to come in, it would be a delight to witness two great performers sharing the screen. Moreover, the film is being helmed by director Vipin Das who is known for his previous film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.

For those unaware, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey was a 2022 Malayalam film starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran in the leading roles. The black comedy-drama film was a massive hit both commercially and critically with the film’s theme focusing a satire on gender inequality and stereotypes. The director has also recently wrapped up the shoot of his next film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

SJ Suryah’s next

SJ Suryah was last seen in 2023 with the Tamil film Jigarthanda DoubleX starring alongside Raghava Lawrence and helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film set as a prequel to the director’s own film Jigarthanda was a massive hit as well, with high praises for the actors' performances.

The actor is next set to appear in director Shankar’s films Indian 2 and Game Changer. Moreover, the actor is also currently filming for Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the Pradeep Ranganathan-Vignesh Shivan film.

Fahadh Faasil’s work front

Fahadh Faasil is all set to arrive in theaters on 11th April 2024 with his next film Aavesham. The film directed by Romancham fame Jithu Madhavan is set to feature Fahadh as an infamous goon in Bengaluru who is hired by a trio of college kids.

The actor is also set to appear in the much-awaited Allu Arjun film Pushpa 2: The Rule and will go head-to-head with the stylish star. Moreover, he is also roped in for a key role in Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan.

