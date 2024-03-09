Manjummel Boys has started its Third week on a very strong note. The film grossed Rs. 6.50 crore on its sixteenth day yesterday, which is higher than Rs. 4.75 crore on the second Friday and Rs. 3.80 crore on the first. There was a holiday for Shivratri which helped the collections but even without the holiday, the film would have scored over Rs. 5 crore.

The cumulative gross of Manjummel Boys now stands at Rs. 84 crore approx. The film is poised to cross the coveted century mark on Sunday, a feat achieved by only one other Mollywood film to date. Surpassing the all-time grosser record held by 2018 at Rs. 107 crore is imminent, with projections indicating it could occur as early as Tuesday, if not sooner.

The box office collections of Manjummel Boys at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 32 crore

Week Two - Rs. 45.25 crore

3rd Friday - Rs. 6.50 crore

Total - Rs. 83.75 crore

With the Third Friday numbers, Manjummel Boys is now certain to top the Rs. 50 crore mark in Tamil Nadu as it grossed Rs. 2.80 crore, without holiday aid. This marks nearly 50 per cent growth from last week. The total now stands at Rs. 28.50 crore in the state and by Sunday it will be over Rs. 37 crore. Similarly, Kerala is now certain to go over the Rs. 60 crore mark with Rs. 70 crore plus being a very feasible target now.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Manjummel Boys is as follows:

Kerala - Rs. 45.75 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 7.25 crore

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 28.50 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 2.25 crore

Total - Rs. 83.75 crore

