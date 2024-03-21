Pinkvilla was the first to report that OMG 2 director, Amit Rai, is set to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor for a feature film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We also informed our readers that the film will be produced by Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films and is currently in the pre-production stage. And now, we have exclusively learnt that one of the leading producers of the Telugu Film Industry, Dil Raju is teaming up with Wakaoo Films for the film on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Dil Raju partners with Wakaoo Films

“The yet untitled film with Shahid Kapoor is one of the most ambitious films of Indian Cinema and the makers are looking to celebrate the valor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the spectacle. They don’t want to leave any stone unturned and are partnering with the best in the business. Shahid Kapoor, Wakaoo Films, and Amit Rai have found their perfect partner in Dil Raju,” revealed a source close to the development. Interestingly, Shahid and Dil Raju were to work together on the Anees Bazmee-directed double-role comedy, but things didn't fall in place back in the day due to creative differences.

Dil Raju is also excited about the film and is looking forward to seeing Shahid Kapoor in the shoes of the greatest Maratha Leader. “Amit Rai has been working on the subject for a while now and this happens to be his dream project. The writing and research work is underway, and the makers are also working on the pre-visualization of certain aspects. The idea is to make an authentic film on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” the source added. With Dil Raju coming on board the film, the makers will be going Pan-India with their approach to the subject.

Amit Rai to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Shahid Kapoor

While the buzz within the industry is about the film being a biopic, we hear, it’s based on one of the chapters of his life. “It’s impossible to retell Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life in a 3-hour feature film as every chapter of his life makes for a film in itself. The yet untitled Amit Rai directorial revolves around one of the most heroic wins of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” the source concluded.

Talking of Shahid Kapoor, the actor is on a roll – while he is currently shooting for Devaa with Roshan Andrews, his next two are mega-budget feature films – Ashwatthama and Shivaji. He is also in talks with Sooraj Barjatya for Prem Vivah. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

