Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela head back from Jamnagar after Anant-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding party

The pre-wedding festivities from Anant Ambani’s union with Radhika Merchant are currently underway in grand fashion. After a star-studded Day 1, Day 2 boasted more star power and much more glitz with some iconic performances setting the stage on fire.

After attending the first two days of the event, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have headed off from Jamnagar, which means that the couple will be missing out on today’s evening bash.

Ram Charan could be seen posing with his wife Upasana, as the couple looked stunning in their respective outfits. Ram Charan ignored the heat and coupled his black trousers with a white shirt and a black denim jacket. The actor also sported some uber-cool shades and a classy white cap.

Ram Charan’s better half Upasana wore a multi-colored pastel-hued printed dress with a brown belt to compliment the overall look.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela head back from Jamnagar

Ram Charan’s viral Naatu Naatu dance from pre-wedding gala

While the event was a spectacle in itself, Ram Charan’s iconic Naatu Naatu dance with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, truly stole the show at the event.

Rajinikanth arrives for Day 3 pre-wedding festivities

Superstar Rajinikanth arrived with his wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwarya earlier in the day. Apart from Rajinikanth, several other big names have arrived to celebrate the togetherness of the couple on the last day of the pre-wedding bash.

Ram Charan on the work front

Ram Charan is currently shooting for his next film Game Changer, written and directed by Shankar. The film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, and others in key roles. Game Changer has been in the works for quite some time now, with fans eagerly waiting for an update from the team. The film has been produced by Dil Raju under the SVC banner, with Thaman S scoring the music for this Pan-Indian project.

Apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan will also feature in the tentatively titled RC16, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

