EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas, Dil Raju and Prashanth Neel discussing an epic tale of mythology – Silver Jubilee Project

Prabhas was so impressed with the vision of Prashanth Neel that he decided to do a gangster drama, Salaar with him, before moving onto the epic tale of mythology. Details.

In our SWOT analysis of Prabhas, we exclusively revealed that the actor is discussing a film with Dil Raju and it will be directed by Prashanth Neel. Minutes after that, the social media started to discuss the potential collaboration of the three giants, and it even led to ample speculation all across the media channels. And now, we exclusively bring to you the exact update and status quo of this collaboration.

“Prabhas and Dil Raju have been discussing a collaboration for more than two years now on a period film. Right after the release of KGF: Chapter One, the duo met Prashanth Neel and discussed the idea of an epic mythological tale in a period set up on a scale like never before. The three bonded well in the first meeting itself, in-fact, Prabhas so was impressed with Neel’s vision, that he asked him about the possibility of teaming up on something modern, which will be shot in a quick pace. He also wanted to take a break from period and big budget spectacle space,” revealed a source close to the development.

That’s how Prashanth decided on writing Salaar, a gritty gangster drama for Prabhas. “The Dil Raju collaboration is an ambitious film that requires pre-production and planning at another level. The prep-work will begin once the current commitments of Neel are out of his system. The world of the yet untitled film is said to be bigger than the world of Bahubali, and Neel has a completely different vision to paint the mythological genre with a new brush. Since the epic is a prep-heavy film, Prabhas and Neel decided to complete Salaar first. Prabhas was bowled over by the drama of Salaar, had decided to shoot it on priority,” the source informed, adding further that this mythological epic is being planned as a silver jubilee film of Prabhas i.e. #Prabhas25.

Prabhas so was impressed with Prashanth Neel’s vision, that he asked him about the possibility of teaming up on something modern, which will be shot in a quick pace. That's how Salaar came into picture Source

“While Saaho was his 19th film, he has locked his 20, 21, 22 and 23 projects with Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush and Nag Ashwin’s yet untitled film. He might do one more film, before moving onto the biggest and most ambitious 25th project with Dil Raju and Prashanth Neel. However, things and line up may change, if he doesn’t find an ideal script for #Prabhas24. While meetings on the mythological tale have taken place all through the last few years, the paperwork will be done only when the final screenplay draft is locked and liked by all stakeholders. But yes, the talks are definitely going on,” the source concluded. The makers meanwhile, will also closely analyse the audience reaction to another mythological tale with Prabhas, AdiPurush directed by Om Raut.

Siddharth Anand is in the race to do a film with Prabhas under his banner, Marflix. While he has a story sketch ready, it’s upto Prabhas to okay the script. If this collaboration happens, it might well be #Prabhas24. Stay tuned for more.

Also Read| SWOT for Prabhas: Identifying the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats for the Rebel Star

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×