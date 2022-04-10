EXCLUSIVE: Prashanth Neel on NTR 31: ‘I have been a fan of Jr. NTR for last 20 years; He has liked my story’

In May 2021, Prashanth Neel announced that he is uniting with Jr. NTR for the first time on NTR 31 and the same will be produced by the actor himself in association with Mythri Movie Makers. Ever since then, one has not heard much about the film since Neel has been juggling between the post production of KGF: Chapter 2 and shooting for Salaar with Prabhas. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Prashanth confirmed that NTR 31 goes on floors next year.

“I am super excited about the film. Please don’t ask me about the genre of that movie because it’s far off at the moment,” he keeps it short. When asked to open up about his bond with Jr NTR, the filmmaker says, “I have been a fan of NTR for the last 15 to 20 years. We have met 10 to 15 times just casually before we even started the script work. I wanted to understand him a little more and that’s my process with all my actors.”

He further explains, “I don’t prefer just taking a script to the actor and asking if it’s fine. I like to create a bond with my actors, especially the leads and then work on script. The lead is the most important person of the film because he keeps the set together. So yes, it has been a great journey with NTR, we have become close friends over the last 2 years. He liked the story that I have written and we are working on it right now. I am very excited.”

Prashanth begins work on Salaar from the month of May and get the film ready for a summer 2023 release. The director promises that he will discuss NTR 30 in detail closer to the release of Salaar. “Yes, we shall discuss it next year,” he smiles before signing off.

